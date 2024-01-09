Edmonds man accused of sniffing children' feet resurfaces in Shoreline

In a disturbing turn of events, the Edmonds man caught sniffing kids’ feet and following them into changing rooms has resurfaced in Shoreline, making a getaway on a scooter.

A parent spotted the suspect Friday afternoon at a Kings Schools’ gym, lurking near a water fountain. According to Head of School Jordan Gage, the alarmed parent flagged down the athletic director, who then pursued the 36-year-old man. Campus security was contacted.

Gage says he was the one who dialed 911. Shoreline Police did not show until 30 minutes later.

"We do have a big campus, so it is always important that we are on high alert," said Gage.

Julie Washburn’s three kids are enrolled in Kings Schools. Her oldest is 12, the youngest is eight.

"We’d love to see more action, rather than just a ‘wait-and-see,’" shared Washburn. "We want our kids to walk into the gym and be nervous about, ‘Am I going to win my game or lose my game?’ We don’t want our kids to walk into the gym and be nervous about, ‘Is there going to be someone hiding in the bathroom trying to trap me?’"

Washburn’s family also frequents the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. The first place where the suspect displayed alarming behavior towards children months ago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edmonds man caught lurking on school grounds after arrest for grabbing child

"When we first heard about it, I was like, ‘Oh there’s this thing, but you don’t need to worry about it, it’ll be crazy for him to keep showing up at all these places or him to come to your school,’" reflected Washburn. "You need to be on alert because he’ll keep coming, and he’ll come even to your school."

In response to the Jan. 5 incident, Shoreline Police increased emphasis patrols in and around the Kings Schools campus. According to Sgt. Eric White with the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told to make the rounds during pickup and drop-off times Tuesday.

"I’m a parent myself," said White. "They feel a great sense of urgency when they hear about incidents that happen in and around their schools."

White wants parents who see anything suspicious to immediately say something. Call 911 instead of reporting to the school first.

"Let the professionals show up and do it," directed White. "Take care in how you approach these people."