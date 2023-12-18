Edmonds man arrested for assault with sexual motivation after alleged separate instances with minors

article

An Edmonds man has been arrested after police say he followed young dancers at a ballet class and acted inappropriately with them on several occasions.

Officers began their investigation into the 36-year-old in October when it was reported that the man approached and lingered among a youth ballet class that had just let out. He allegedly followed a young girl into a dressing room, closed the door behind him and touched her, according to police.

That same day, he was also seen approaching a group of young dancers who were waiting in the hallway and kneeling on the ground. He allegedly "dropped to his knees and put his face down next to one of the juvenile’s feet as if sniffing them," police said.

Police looked at surveillance footage and developed probable cause to arrest the man for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment.

About two weeks later, he allegedly returned to the same dance center and was recognized by employees. Police were called and responded within minutes, arresting the suspect outside of a classroom area.

The man has been booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. They want to speak with anyone they believe may have had a similar interaction at or near the Frances Anderson Center and did not report it. You can contact Edmonds Police at 425-407-3999 and reference case (23-21633).