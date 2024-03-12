VIDEO: Teen carjacking suspects lead police on chase through Seattle

Seattle Police released dashcam video of a pursuit from Dec. 19, 2023, involving three teenage boys accused of trying to carjack several people.

Police were first called just before 9:00 p.m. to reports of an attempted carjacking near Alki Ave SW and 62nd Ave SW. The caller, a 38-year-old man, said he was opening his car door when a bunch of kids drove up in an SUV. Two boys got out and demanded his car, one of them saying he had a gun.

The man locked his car and ran to a nearby business. He told police the suspects drove off.

Another call came in just blocks away on 59th Ave SW, when a 37-year-old woman said she was sitting in her car, when a suspect knocked on her window and showed a gun. She said the suspects told her to get out of the car; she instead sped away and called 911.

A third call came in, and police arrived at Beach Drive SW. A 52-year-old man and woman said they were robbed by suspects, having two cell phones and keys taken from them. While police were there, the woman pointed out a gray Hyundai to officers — it was the suspect vehicle, which quickly sped away.

Police had probable cause to pursue, so they followed the Hyundai through Alki. Video shows at one point, the suspect vehicle crashes through several delineator posts and swerves around traffic.

The pursuit continued onto West Seattle Bridge, where officers were able to throw spike strips and blow the Hyundai’s tires. The suspects went onto southbound I-5 and eventually stopped at S Corgiat Dr and Ursula Pl S.

Three teens are seen jumping out of the car and running. Officers chased two of them down and arrested them, and the third was found with the help of a King County K9 unit.

Police traced the Hyundai to its owner, who had reported it stolen.

According to SPD, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were booked into the Family Justice Center for investigation of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.