Stabbed man fights back, overpowers attacker in southeast Seattle

A man fought back after being stabbed in the chin, overpowering his attacker until Seattle Police arrived to make an arrest.

Seattle Police officers were called out to a reported stabbing in the Hillman City neighborhood on S. Juneau Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers located a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his chin, where he was treated by first responders and transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the victim encountered a 39-year-old man in the middle of the street, and when he exited his vehicle to check on the suspect, an altercation ensued.

The victim was stabbed in the chin before overpowering the suspect, according to police.

First responders treated the victim and suspect on scene.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.