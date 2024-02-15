VIDEO: 12 & 13-year-old boys arrested after carjacking woman at gunpoint, leading police on chase

Seattle Police have arrested two boys, one barely a teenager, for allegedly carjacking at least one person at gunpoint and leading police on a chase before they tried to run away.

The incident occurred on Feb. 13 around 8:30 p.m. A woman called 911 to report that she had just pulled into her home when she was approached by two people, who tapped on her window, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out. One of the suspects fired a shot into the air at the time, SPD said.

She gave them her vehicle and they sped off in the Greenwood neighborhood.

About 10 minutes before that call, officers were already in the area, investigating reports of two boys walking around with a handgun.

An hour later, officers responded to an area in the Bitter Lake neighborhood where a man called 911 to say there was an attempted carjacking against him.

The suspects did the same thing: tapping on the glass, showing a gun, demanding the car and firing a shot. The man refused to give them anything, so the two took off in what appeared to be the first stolen car.

Officers found the Suburu near N 125th St. and Aurora Ave. N.

Police then began chasing the vehicle and the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called in to track the car from the sky.

Officers tried to stop the car near Wallingford Ave. N but it continued to speed off.

Dashcam video shows officers chase the speeding vehicle down Aurora Ave. N before two patrol cars box in the stolen Suburu, preventing the suspects from escaping.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old spilled out of the car, both armed. The pair ran off and were being tracked by the helicopter and by a police K9.

Both were quickly arrested and both guns were located.

The pair were charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 13-year-old was additionally charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Both were booked in the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.