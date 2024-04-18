Two men were arrested in Vancouver, Washington after one sold thousands of fentanyl pills to informants, and the other was inside a stash house with about 50 pounds of narcotics, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Law enforcement arrested 48-year-old Juan Onofre Flores "El Cholo" Carrillo and 23-year-old Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala after a year-long undercover drug investigation.

According to records in the case, Carillo was identified as a significant fentanyl dealer in southwest Washington, and law enforcement made a series of drug buys from him using a confidential informant.

Carillo allegedly sold the informant 3,000 fentanyl pills on one occasion, and a kilogram of methamphetamine in another deal.

Carillo also sold high-powered firearms, according to court records.

On March 13, 2023, Carillo agreed to sell the informant 10,000 fentanyl pills, and he was arrested shortly after he turned over the drugs.

Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at Carillo's stash house, where they located and arrested Valenzuela Ayala.

Inside the stash house, law enforcement says they found about seven pounds of fentanyl pills, 43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, and an AK-47 style rifle with a grenade launcher attached.

The Department of Justice added that both men are citizens of Mexico and do not have legal status in the United States.

Flores Carillo is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, possession of fentanyl and meth with intent to distribute, three counts of distributing fentanyl, attempting to distribute fentanyl, distributing meth, and use of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Valenzuela Ayala was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Drug trafficking is punishable by a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison, and possession of firearm in connection with drug trafficking is punishable by a mandatory minimum five years.

