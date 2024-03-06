Approximately 22k fentanyl pills seized in Tacoma bust
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police seized over 20,000 fentanyl pills during a narcotics operation targeting an alleged fentanyl supplier.
A suspect was taken into custody on Puyallup Ave. after officers executed a search warrant.
Officials seized nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, $10,750 in cash, and a stolen handgun from the suspect's residence.
The suspect is now facing multiple felony charges.
"This operation underscores the crucial role of ongoing law enforcement efforts in combating the illicit drug trade and protecting our communities. It also highlights the importance of education and awareness regarding the dangers of fentanyl abuse and its devastating consequences. Let's continue to work together to keep our neighborhoods safe and drug-free," the Tacoma Police Department said on X (formerly Twitter).