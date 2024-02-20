Judge releases 12-year-old accused of using ghost gun in Seattle carjacking

Two middle school students who police say used untraceable ‘ghost guns’ to terrorize Seattle pleaded not guilty in court, and one of them has been released to at-home monitoring.

The two brothers, ages 12 and 13, face charges connected to stealing a car, trying to steal another vehicle, and leading police on a high-speed chase.

"The court recognizes that the allegations in this case do indicate differing levels of culpability," said King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Galván.

Dramatic video from Seattle Police and King County Sheriff shows what police say is the two brothers driving erratically through Seattle, then fleeing from the car they stole with guns in their hands.

In the courtroom, the juvenile probation counselor and the prosecution asked the judge to keep both brothers locked up.

However, Galván decided to release the 12-year-old with several stipulations, including a mandatory electronic home monitoring device.

"It appears to be engaged in some pro-social activities, including attending school and being a good student," said Galván.

The younger brother apparently did not fire his gun during the crime.

These factors led to Galván’s decision.

"I will keep him safe. So, I think it’s fine he come home today," said the 12-year-old defendant’s mother.

FOX 13 News is not naming the juvenile suspects.

Their mom called 911 on them the night of their reported crime spree, according to probable cause documents FOX 13 News obtained.

The mom also asked for the older brother to be released, but Galván ruled against that.

"Everybody talks about he’s got community support. I believe it, but that community was there when these incidents happened as well. And I can’t fail to acknowledge that," she said.

In court, FOX 13 News learned the family moved from Burien to North Seattle to avoid issues with gang activity.

We spoke to the brothers’ mother and grandfather off-camera. They did not want to comment or provide any statement.