Two carjacking suspects arrested in North Seattle

Police arrested two suspects accused of carjacking in North Seattle Tuesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 85th St. at around 8:46 p.m.

At around 10:30 p.m., authorities said they were able to locate the vehicle and took two suspects into custody.

Two firearms were also recovered during the arrest.

More information is expected to be released by the SPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.