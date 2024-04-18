King County man sentenced 7.5 years for road rage shooting

A King County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for a 2022 road rage shooting while he was still on supervised release.

The U.S. District Court sentenced 42-year-old Robby Lee Robinson to 90 months in prison for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court records, Robinson was involved in an accident on Highway 18 on Nov. 8, 2022, when he started speeding after the other driver and shooting at him. The other driver was eventually able to pull away to safety and call police. Prosecutors say this occurred while Robinson was still on supervised release, following a previous conviction for gun charges.

"Mr. Robinson grabbed a gun and started shooting at another driver on a busy highway – conduct that could have killed or injured others," said U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. "Despite prior convictions for illegally possessing firearms, he continues to get guns and is willing to use them. Then he lies about his conduct to police and on the witness stand. Such conduct merits a lengthy prison term."

Police spotted Robinson's car and arrested him in Maple Valley. They searched his car and found two firearms, ammunition and bullet casings.

During his trial, the DOJ says Robinson had his wife give false testimony, saying the guns were hers and that he had no idea the guns were in the car. Robinson also testified that he felt threatened after the collision, which seemingly prompted him to continue chasing after the victim and shooting into his car.

"Mr. Robinson knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms," said Jonathan Blais, ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge. "Yet, he turned to a firearm and used it in an act of violence in this case. We will vigorously investigate all those who are prohibited from possessing firearms and yet still do so, especially when they use firearms in violent acts."

Prosecutors pushed for a nine-year prison sentence on account of Robinson's felonies while on supervised release, perjury, and suborning perjury by having his wife lie in court.

"The King County Sheriff’s Office is working tirelessly to remove illegal firearms from our streets," said King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. "I’m grateful for the continued support we’ve received from the United States Department of Justice and other local law enforcement agencies to hold these individuals accountable for their dangerous actions. Together, we are working to make our communities and our residents safer."