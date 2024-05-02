Local law enforcement recently arrested two men believed to be in a South American burglary ring that targeted Asian and East Indian homeowners in King and Snohomish County.

On Wednesday, officers from multiple agencies arrested two suspects at a home near E. Mckinley Ave. and E. 65th St. in Tacoma.

They arrested two 34-year-old men, both of whom are suspected of being part of an organized crime group that was responsible for over 300 burglaries in King and Snohomish Counties since 2021.

This marks the 10th arrest law enforcement has made in connection to the South American crime group, which has already stolen over $5 million in cash and jewelry.

Related article

The two 34-year-olds have been linked to a dozen burglaries in Snohomish County since November 2023, including in Lynnwood, Mukilteo, and south Snohomish County.

Detectives believe the suspects targeted Asian and East Indian homeowners because they thought they kept large sums of cash and jewelry in their homes.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the suspects found victims through locally owned small businesses and open-source databases by running a name query.

One of the men was booked into Snohomish County Jail for 11 counts of burglary and six counts of theft, and the other was booked for 12 counts of burglary and seven counts of theft. Detectives also referred an additional six counts of burglary and three counts of theft for a 24-year-old man already in jail for related charges.

Both suspects are expected to make their first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Car stolen from Fife Costco parking lot with $10k worth of BMX bikes inside

6 charged in pro-Palestine protest on I-5 plead not guilty

Everett police arrest suspect in 1984 cold case

Deputies arrest girlfriend after man shot, killed by pellet gun in Graham

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.