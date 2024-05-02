6 charged in pro-Palestine protest on I-5 plead not guilty

Six people who are facing misdemeanor charges for shutting down the I-5 freeway in Seattle back in January have pleaded not guilty.

On April 19, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced that six people were charged in connection to a pro-Palestine protest on January 6, 2024, that blocked traffic on I-5 for five hours.

All six defendants are charged with disorderly conduct, with five also facing an additional second-degree trespassing charge.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) originally referred charges for 12 protesters back in February. Five are still under investigation, and one was declined due to insufficient evidence.

The announcement of these charges came just after another pro-Palestine protest that blocked the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. In that protest, 46 people were arrested, booked, and released.

This also comes as a pro-Palestine demonstration grows on the University of Washington campus.

Those charged with second-degree trespass could face up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

