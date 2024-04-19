The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges against six people who participated in the January 6 pro-Palestine protest that blocked the I-5 freeway in Seattle for several hours.

Of the six defendants, five are charged with second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, and one is only charged with disorderly conduct.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) originally referred charges for 12 protesters back in February. The Prosecutor's Office says five of the protesters are still being investigated, and one case was declined because there was insufficient evidence.

Related article

The protesters face misdemeanor charges, as there was no applicable felony charge after the police investigation that was legally justified, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The announcement of these charges comes just a few days after more pro-Palstine protesters blocked the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Police arrested 46 people, booked and released them, and later referred misdemeanor charges to the Sea-Tac City Attorney's Office.

Related article

No one was initially arrested in the I-5 protest, but Washington State Patrol identified individuals based on hundreds of hours of social media and video footage of the protest. The Prosecutor's Office requested WSP provide more information after receiving the referrals.

The six defendants will have District Court arraignments on May 1, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man shot twice in South Seattle drive-by, suspect unknown

Thieves use sly tactic to ransack Seattle storage units

Top Seattle sports bars based on price, reviews

WSU President Kirk Schulz to retire in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.