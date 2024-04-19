A recent ranking of the top 250 sports bars in the U.S. has several Seattle-area bars on the list, with one coming in second for a not-so-great quality.

The list, created by BetUS, ranks sports bars across America based on their Google review scores, and their price of a beer and a hamburger.

The top Seattle sports bar, coming in with a 4.5 review score, is Queen Anne Beerhall, featuring a $6 beer and $12 hamburger. The #115 ranked bar, located just a few blocks from Climate Pledge Arena, is a great destination for Seattle sports fans, as it has massive projectors for games and an extensive menu.

Sadly, no Washington bars broke the top 100, likely because of the pricing. However, there are four others in western Washington that made the top 200.

The Octopus Bar, a casual watering hole in Wallingford, came in at #132 with a 4.5 average review score, $5 beer, $17 burger. Third in Washington is The Loose Wheel Bar and Grill in Tacoma, ranked #168 with a 4.3-star rating, $3.75 beer, and $17.50 burger.

Towards the end of the list, Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Columbia City sits at #177, coming one spot before Buckley's in Belltown at #178.

According to the list, Buckley's charges $20.95 for a burger, which is the second-highest burger price among all 250 U.S. sports bars that made the cut. The most expensive burger is $22 at Mustang Harry's in New York City.

Featured article

With the NBA Playoffs underway, it might be worth checking out one of these local destinations!

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

4/20 deals and events in Seattle

Thieves use sly tactic to ransack Seattle storage units

Donations needed for dog's life-changing surgery at Tacoma shelter

Renton Police offer 'one of the highest' signing bonuses at $40,000 to compete for experienced officers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.