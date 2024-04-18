Apart from the countless discounts being handed out at dispensaries across the city, there are many other 4/20 deals and events happening in the Seattle area this weekend.

Here's what's happening this Saturday:

Local deals/events

Record Store Day also falls on 4/20, where record stores across western Washington will have special releases and exclusive merch for all patrons.

Fast Food deals

Jimmy John's - $10 "Deliciously Dope Dime Bag" including ham and provolone sandwich with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, jalapeños, lettuce and tomato, with brownie, chips, and pickle spear

Jack in the Box - $0.99 tacos and $4.20 large Pineapple Express shake available on app

Popeyes - Chicken sandwiches for $4.20 each on app and website

GoPuff - Ben & Jerry’s pints for $4.20 all day Saturday

Fatburger - Original Fatburger only $4.20 online

Wingstop - Offering "Wingstop Hot Box" combo and new flavor "T.H.C (The Hot Chili) Rub"

And again, many weed shops in the Puget Sound area will have their own exclusive discounts on 4/20, so check online to see what deals are being offered.

