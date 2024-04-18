4/20 deals and events in Seattle
SEATTLE - Apart from the countless discounts being handed out at dispensaries across the city, there are many other 4/20 deals and events happening in the Seattle area this weekend.
Here's what's happening this Saturday:
Local deals/events
- Tres Lecheria - One-day sale with exclusive tres leches flavor
- Molly Moon's - Parlor brings back Munchie Moons ice cream flavor for limited time
- Paseo Restaurant & Tiki Bar - Now offering Double Pineapple Express cocktail, loaded Nacho Fries and Munchie Meals
- Commencement Bay Cannabis (Tacoma) - Grass & Gas car show and 4/20 celebration with musical guests
- Pacific Science Center - Laser 420 Show featuring various stoner anthems
- The 420 Funk (Auburn) - Music festival with over 100 artists
- Supergenius Tattoo - Flash event starting at noon
- Here-After - "Who's High" comedy show with Bandit Theater
Record Store Day also falls on 4/20, where record stores across western Washington will have special releases and exclusive merch for all patrons.
Fast Food deals
- Jimmy John's - $10 "Deliciously Dope Dime Bag" including ham and provolone sandwich with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, jalapeños, lettuce and tomato, with brownie, chips, and pickle spear
- Jack in the Box - $0.99 tacos and $4.20 large Pineapple Express shake available on app
- Popeyes - Chicken sandwiches for $4.20 each on app and website
- GoPuff - Ben & Jerry’s pints for $4.20 all day Saturday
- Fatburger - Original Fatburger only $4.20 online
- Wingstop - Offering "Wingstop Hot Box" combo and new flavor "T.H.C (The Hot Chili) Rub"
And again, many weed shops in the Puget Sound area will have their own exclusive discounts on 4/20, so check online to see what deals are being offered.
MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:
Seattle police looking for 'note-job' bank robbery suspects
When does the ban on foam takeout containers go into effect in Washington state?
Seattle Storm open historic new $64 million facility in Interbay
Pearl Jam to release highly anticipated 'Dark Matter' album Thursday
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.