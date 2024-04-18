Donations needed for dog's life-changing surgery at Tacoma shelter

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for donations to give a 7-year-old dog life-changing surgery to help him breathe comfortably.

Tyson, a pitbull mix, is suffering from brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).

BOAS is typically found in short-snout breeds like French bulldogs and Boston terriers. It impairs a dog's ability to breathe comfortably, since dogs with the disease have airway abnormalities. This causes them to overheat easily or collapse with excitement or even just from mild exercise.

The strain to maintain oxygen levels induces airway inflammation, increasing the risk of severe obstruction, so Tyson is left susceptible to suffocation, heat stroke, and secondary respiratory tract and lung infections.

To address Tyson's condition, specialized surgery is needed, estimated at nearly $8,000.

This surgical procedure aims to enhance Tyson's breathing capacity and alleviate the discomfort caused by the syndrome, according to the shelter.

Without intervention, his condition will continue to worsen overtime and will negatively impact his health and quality of life.

You can donate to Tyson's surgery and other animals in need here.

