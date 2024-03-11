Tacoma humane society waiving adoption fees for dogs

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs this week as the shelter hit full capacity.

The shelter is now caring for over 120 dogs, plus 39 dogs that are in foster homes.

From March 12 to 17, adoption fees for adult dogs (ages 2-senior) are being waived to help clear the shelters. Typically, adoption fees for these dogs range from $175 - $250.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Dino, a dog available at the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County.

"As one of the few open-admission animal shelters in the state, we take in animals no matter their age, breed, or behavioral and medical needs. Just last week, we tended to a dog who had been shot three times, and was among 10 rescued in a mere 72 hours, pushing our capacity to the limits," says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "We are now needing to double or even triple kennel occupancy to provide care for our community’s most vulnerable animals."

Each adoption includes:

Wellness examination from shelter staff

Spay or neuter surgery

Microchip with national registration

Initial vaccines

Pet care counseling

Additional adoption benefits

When you adopt through our shelter, you will also receive:

One free week of GoodPup dog training

An exclusive 20% off discount at participating MudBay stores

A VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which includes a complimentary veterinary health exam and 14-day follow-up care

Learn more about the adoption process here.

If you are unable to adopt, you can help the shelter by becoming a foster parent or by donating.