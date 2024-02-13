Donations needed for dog abandoned at gas station near JBLM, suffering ruptured eye

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County)

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County needs help funding an urgent operation on a dog found abandoned at a gas station.

Justine Imadhay found an injured, six-year-old Shih Tzu abandoned behind a dumpster at a gas station near Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Feb. 8. The dog had a ruptured right eye, which rescuers say was protruding from its eye socket.

"At first, I thought it was a raccoon," recalled Imadhay. "When I looked closer, I could see his eye was bulging and knew he needed help."

Imadhay brought the dog to Summit Veterinary Hospital, and the little guy is now being cared for at the Humane Society. Rescuers say the dog—now named Cupid—suffers from not just eye trauma, but also a severe dental disease.

Rescuers say Cupid is in need of emergency surgery to remove his ruptured eye and address his dental disease.

The Humane Society is asking for donations through their official website. You can donate to Cupid's surgery here.