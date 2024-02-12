Tacoma humane society offering $14 adoptions for Valentine's Day

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering $14 adoption fees for all adult dogs and adult cats to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The event runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18 and is good for all cats, dogs and critters 2 years old or older.

Typically, the adoption fees for adult dogs at the shelter range from $175 to $250. There are currently 54 dogs available, according to their website, though some dogs featured are puppies and are exempt from the event.

Several dogs on their website have adoption fees waived entirely.

Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

There are currently 26 cats available for adoption, though some featured felines are kittens and do not qualify for the $14 adoption fee.

It is recommended that prospective adopters submit an application by 3 p.m. during the event.

The adoption promotion will be held at the shelter located at 2608 Center Street during the shelter’s regular business hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

See all adoptable dogs here and see adoptable cats here.

If you aren't looking to adopt, anyone can donate to the shelter. For a donation of $20 or more, you can send a shelter pet a Valentine's Day treat.