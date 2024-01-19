Tacoma humane society bringing back popular 'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its fifth annual ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraiser next week. Last year, the fun event raised nearly $30,800 for pets in need at the shelter.

For a donation of $30, shelter volunteers will put their own artistic spin on your submitted photo of your fur baby.

The virtual event starts at 7 a.m. on Jan 23. The photos can be submitted on the shelter's Facebook page in the comment section of a designated post for the event. When your portrait is done, someone from the shelter will reply to your original comment with the drawing.

"Our artists don't promise perfection, but they guarantee unique portraits that leave a lasting impression," says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "Last year, we created over 1,500 masterpieces. This fifth annual event promises even more, with the most hilarious masterpieces yet!"

Photo submissions will be accepted until the shelter reaches its goal of $25,000. All funds will go toward the care of thousands of animals that come through the shelter each year.

Last year, the event was so popular that they recruited more hands to help draw the portraits. Organizers with the shelter say last year was the year they raised the most money in the four years the event had been ongoing. Around $30,759 was raised for the shelter last year.

If you aren't able to get your pet's picture drawn, you can still donate to the shelter.