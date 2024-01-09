35 pets, including puppies and sphynx cats, found in 'overcrowded' dwelling in Tacoma

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) is now caring for 35 animals that were found in an "unsafe" and "overcrowded" dwelling in Tacoma.

The animals were rescued from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, brought in by Pierce County Animal Control. The animals were 10 cats, eight dogs, six hamsters, five ferrets, three mice, two rats and a parrot.

The animals vary in age and breed, and which included four sphinx cats and six puppies.

All of the animals arrived at the shelter with various health conditions.

Many of the cats arrived with upper respiratory infections and dirty, urine-stained fur. One of the ferrets arrived underweight and with hair loss, according to HSTPC.

Learn how to help these animals here.