Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
10
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:57 AM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 8:06 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
High Surf Warning
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast

35 pets, including puppies and sphynx cats, found in 'overcrowded' dwelling in Tacoma

Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from HSTPC

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) is now caring for 35 animals that were found in an "unsafe" and "overcrowded" dwelling in Tacoma. 

The animals were rescued from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, brought in by Pierce County Animal Control. The animals were 10 cats, eight dogs, six hamsters, five ferrets, three mice, two rats and a parrot.

The animals vary in age and breed, and which included four sphinx cats and six puppies. 

All of the animals arrived at the shelter with various health conditions.

Many of the cats arrived with upper respiratory infections and dirty, urine-stained fur. One of the ferrets arrived underweight and with hair loss, according to HSTPC. 

Learn how to help these animals here. 