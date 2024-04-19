WSU President Kirk Schulz to retire in 2025

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced Friday he will be retiring next year.

Schulz is the school's 11th president and was hired in 2016. He plans to retire in June 2025.

"These last eight years as president of Washington State University have been some of the best years of my career," said Schulz. "I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together to educate students, conduct ground-breaking research, and improve the lives of Washingtonians. I look forward to continuing this work over the next year, and I look forward to supporting the Board of Regents in their search for my successor."

Under his leadership, WSU saw record-setting gains in philanthropy, notably raising $167.9 million in private gifts in fiscal year 2023.

Throughout Schulz's tenure, WSU also expanded educational and research facilities across the WSU system, including the Schweitzer Engineering Hall and plant sciences buildings in Pullman, a life sciences building in Vancouver, a new student union and an academic building in Tri-Cities, and a major health sciences remodel on the Spokane campus.

The WSU Board of Regents will be leading the search to find the school's new president.

"President Schulz made a significant impact at WSU and leaves a notable set of accomplishments. The Board of Regents are grateful for his leadership," said Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, chair, WSU Board of Regents. "Since June 2023, President Schulz has had many conversations with the Board about his intention to retire which has allowed us to be thoughtful as we prepare and design an inclusive search process for our 12th president."

