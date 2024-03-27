WSU Police shoot at knife-wielding student

A Washington State University student was taken to the hospital as a precaution after university police fired a shot at him.

Police responded to the fourth floor of the Global Scholars residence hall just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a male student who had a knife.

When officers made contact with the 20-year-old student, a shot was fired.

It's unclear what led up to the officers firing a shot or if the student charged at officers. Police have not specified if the student was having a mental health crisis or was threatening others in some way.

The student was taken to Pullman Regional Health for evaluation. It was determined that the bullet did not hit the student.

Per protocol, the regional officer-involved shooting investigative team will conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The officer's name will be released at a later date.

It's unclear if the student will be charged with anything.

More WSU News

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12

Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West, AP sources say

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyers to argue bold legal move

Washington hires WSU's Pat Chun as athletic director

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.