Washington to hire WSU's Pat Chun as athletic director: reports

The University of Washington is hiring rival Washington State University's Pat Chun as the school's new athletic director, according to reports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported on Tuesday that the university was finalizing a six-year deal to hire Chun.

Chun has been the athletic director at Washington State since 2018, and he will be replacing Troy Dannen, who left Washington after more than five months to oversee the University of Nebraska's Athletic Department.

Washington has not made an official announcement but the departure of Dannen, President Ana Marie Cauce named Erin O'Connell – the school's Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer – as interim director. Earlier this week, Washington hired Utah State's Danny Sprinkle as the new head basketball coach to replace Mike Hopkins.



Under Chun's leadership at Washington State, ten Cougar programs have made NCAA Tournament appearances and the Cougars have won six Pac-12 Conference Championships.

Next season, Husky Athletics will be going to the Big Ten.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 NEWS

Kingdome imploded 24 years ago, today

Seattle Mariners promo schedule 2024: Every theme night and giveaway

Pac-12 finalizes financial agreement with 10 departing members

Bryan Woo to open season on injured list for Seattle Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.