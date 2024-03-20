Washington AD Troy Dannen leaves for Nebraska: report

After six months as the University of Washington athletic director, Troy Dannen will be leaving to oversee the University of Nebraska's Athletics Department, according to reports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported on Wednesday that Nebraska was finalizing a six-year deal to be the school's new athletic director.

Dannen's first big decision since taking over in October was hiring Arizona's Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer, who left for Alabama. Earlier this month, Dannen had announced that Mike Hopkins would not return as the Washington men's basketball coach after he was with the program for 7 seasons.

Before he was hired at Washington, Dannen was with Tulane since 2015. The Iowa native has served on various NCAA committees in recent years, including the Division I Transformation Committee and the Football Oversight Committee.

During his time at Tulane, Dannen hired football coach Willie Fritz and helped turn the Green Wave into one of the strongest Group of Five programs in the country in the American Athletic Conference. Before his time at Tulane, he was the athletic director at Northern Iowa.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 14: Washington Athletic Director Troy Dannen gets introduced during his first home football game after becoming the Athletic Director at Washington. The game was between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks on October 14,

He was hired to fill Washington's AD position after Jen Cohen left UW for University of Southern California in August.

This happened not long after the Huskies announced they would be following USC and leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten this upcoming season.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.