Burglary suspect targeting Asian, Indian homes arrested in Lynnwood, police expect more arrests

Lynnwood Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man connected to several burglaries targeting Asian and Indian families in Western Washington.

Authorities believe the suspect and his co-conspirators specifically targeted Asian and Indian homeowners in Thurston, Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.

Lynnwood Police claim an organized ring of "Central and South American nationals" have been operating in Western Washington, targeting these families’ cash and jewelry. Evidence suggests the conspirators would surveil victims at local Asian and Indian businesses.

The 23-year-old’s arrest is the eighth made in connection to the ring, which authorities have been investigating since Summer 2023.

Police urge investing in audible alarms, camera systems and heavy safes. They expect more arrests of conspirators in the coming months.