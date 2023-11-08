Members of organized crime group arrested in Lynnwood, suspected in 200+ burglaries

A group of international criminals were caught in the North Sound after burglarizing several homes.

Investigators with Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tracked down three suspects and arrested them in Lynnwood on Monday.

Police spokesperson Maren McKay said the three suspects were arrested at a Costco parking lot shortly after they burglarized a home near the megastore.

"They did so by breaking the rear sliding door in the home with the intent to steal jewelry that was inside that house," said McKay.

Police said the three men, ages 21, 29 and 33, were believed to be part of an organized crime group from South America. The sheriff’s office said the group has caused criminal activity across the United States. In Western Washington, the gang is believed to be responsible for more than 200 separate burglaries dating back to 2021.

Detectives said in early October, two of the thieves robbed a person at gunpoint at their home on Meridian Ave S in Snohomish County. According to court documents, approximately $5,000 in valuables were stolen from that homeowner.

McKay said the suspects prey on specific populations.

"These suspects have been primarily targeting Asian and Middle Eastern homeowners with the assumption that they keep large sums of cash, as well as jewelry, inside their homes," said McKay.

Since the group is suspected in multiple burglaries, questions rise how the crooks are finding these exclusive groups of victims. McKay said investigators believe thieves are getting their information on the internet.

"It looks like they are sourcing their victims through open-source databases. So, like whitepages.com and 411.com. We recommend to people if they think that their information is public on a forum like that to work directly with those websites to have that information removed," said McKay.

There may be more victims out there. Investigators said they think the suspects targeted homes across counties, from Everett down to Federal Way for the past six weeks.

"Detectives are currently working to see if we can tie these suspects to any other similar burglaries in the area," said McKay.

All three suspects were charged and arraigned Tuesday. They are being held at Snohomish County Jail. Investigators said more charges could be filed against them as the case develops.