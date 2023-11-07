3 arrested in string of Lynnwood burglaries targeting Asian, Middle Eastern homes

Lynnwood Police arrested three people connected to a string of burglaries targeting Asian and Middle Eastern families.

Officers arrested the three on Monday, after they reportedly burglarized a home by breaking in the rear sliding door.

Police believe the suspects were trying to steal the jewelry inside the house.

The three suspects are connected to other burglaries from Everett to Federal Way in the past month or so. They are believed to have burglarized a house on Meridian Ave S in October, where they confronted the homeowner with a gun.

According to police, the three have ‘exclusively targeted’ Asian and Middle Eastern homeowners, possibly believing they keep large amounts of cash and jewelry in their homes.