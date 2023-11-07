Deputies investigating road rage shooting in South Hill, no injuries

Pierce County deputies are investigating a road rage shooting in South Hill over the weekend.

A deputy was called around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting near 132nd St Ct E and 98th Ave Ct E. The caller told the deputy he was driving south on 94th Ave E, and when he changed lanes, a white Mercedes sped past him, got in front of him and brake-checked him.

He said they both turned east onto 136th St E, and the victim followed the Mercedes to the driver’s house.

The victim yelled at the driver, and the two argued. The driver allegedly challenged him to a fight, so the victim drove off.

The road was a dead-end, so the victim had to make a U-turn and pass by the Mercedes driver again. The victim said the driver started shooting at him, so he sped off.

The deputy went to the address the Mercedes was parked at, but the car was not there. Several bullet casings were collected by the driveway, which were kept as evidence.

The sheriff’s department says the investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not yet been identified.