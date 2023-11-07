Police: 5 arrested in South Seattle stolen car operation

Five suspects were arrested in South Seattle as part of an operation cracking down on stolen cars.

Seattle Police patrolled specifically in the New Holly, Georgetown and Rainier Valley neighborhoods, where they say there are a high volume of stolen vehicle calls.

Patrols started Oct. 28.

Since then, officers arrested five suspects, each of them in a stolen car. One of the cars had been stolen earlier in the day, before the stolen vehicle report had even been finished.

A 29-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 32-year-old man were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. The 31-year-old also had an outstanding felony warrant, and the 32-year-old was additionally charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

Officers also arrested a 29-year-old woman for a Department of Corrections warrant, and a 22-year-old man for a DUI warrant.

Four suspects were booked into King County Jail, and the 29-year-old woman will be booked once cleared from the hospital. Police did not specify the nature of her condition or how she ended up in the hospital.