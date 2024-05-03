Shoreline apartment fire displaces 74 people

Dozens of people were displaced after an apartment caught on fire in Shoreline Thursday afternoon.

Shoreline Fire reported the fire at 2:46 p.m. on X, asking the public to avoid the area while crews responded to a structure fire near the corner of 15th Ave. NE and NE 150th St.

The American Red Cross's Disaster Action Team responded to the scene to help the families impacted by the fire.

According to the Red Cross, 24 units were affected by the fire, which left 74 people displaced.

The evacuation center, located at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, is now open to assist those who can not return home.

Fire investigators have not yet released any information about what caused the fire.

Additionally, there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

