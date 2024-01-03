Kidnapping suspect arrested in Shoreline after North Seattle crime spree

A 19-year-old man, suspected in an armed kidnapping, was arrested after police say he fled from the scene of a crash in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood Tuesday night.

Before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery near 10200 15th Ave Northeast.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said three men approached her, grabbed her purse and backpack, and drove away in a black sedan.

Investigators said after the robbery, dispatch received reports of a two-car crash near the intersection of Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 115th Street.

According to witnesses, the cars were racing and after they crashed, both drivers and passengers ran away from the scene.

When police arrived, they found the two cars pinned against a tree in the median and a passenger was still inside one of the cars. The passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators said the two cars were reported stolen.

After 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking that turned into an abduction near the crash scene.

According to police, a caller reported his friend was driving in the area when a man jumped into the passenger seat of his car, held a gun to his head and demanded him to drive away.

Officers tracked and located the car and the suspect forced the victim to speed away, police said. But after a brief chase, the car slowed down and the victim jumped out.

When the car stopped at the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 163rd Street in Shoreline, the suspect got in the driver's seat and tried to drive away. When the suspect couldn't, he ran away but he was caught and arrested.

Investigators said all the incidents were related and the suspect was connected to each of them.

He was booked into the King County Jail for multiple felony offenses.

Detectives are still searching for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.