House fire in Seattle displaces six people, cause under investigation

Crews are investigating a house fire that displaced six people in Seattle Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to a house fire near the corner of SW Austin St. and 37th Ave. SW at around 5:15 a.m.

Seattle Fire Department

About an hour later, the SFD announced that the fire was out and searches of the building were clear.

The Red Cross is now assisting the six residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.