Bellevue officer who fell onto I-5 during VP visit sues state

A Bellevue officer who was injured while escorting Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade last year is suing the state.

Officer Kevin Bereta was serving as security detail for Harris in Aug. 2023, when his motorcycle went off over the railing near the Michigan Street on-ramp in Seattle. Bereta reportedly fell 60 feet from a bridge and landed on I-5, seriously injuring his back, leg and shoulder.

On Wednesday, Stritmatter Firm attorneys representing Bereta filed a lawsuit on his behalf and claimed the state knew the dangers of the overpass, specifically for motorcyclists.

"An extensive review of public records, revealed that the state knew a decade ago, that a 42-inch barrier was needed to render overpasses reasonably safe," his attorneys said. "Because in 2018 and 2020, motorcyclists were launched over the edge onto the freeway below."

The lawsuit claimed there was a 27-inch railing at the time Bereta was injured.

The Washington State Department of Transportation set a policy 10 years ago that rails needed to be a certain height.

According to the lawsuit, Bereta is the third motorcyclist hurt because of the overpass design, which was designed in 1965.

His attorneys shared the full complaint.

FOX 13 reached out to the Washington State Department of Transportation for comment.

Months after the incident, his attorneys accused the city of Bellevue for leaving him without health benefits months after he was injured.

This resulted in Bellevue leaders changing city policy to continue medical coverage for Bereta.

