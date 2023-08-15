Bellevue PD motorcycle officer injured while on service detail for VP's Seattle visit

A Bellevue Police motorcycle officer was seriously injured after he reportedly fell off the Michigan Street on-ramp and landed in the southbound lanes of I-5 while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seattle.

Bellevue PD said the officer fell about 50 to 60 feet off the on-ramp.

He was conscious and alert when officers found him.

He is being treated for his injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

(WSDOT)

Traffic along I-5 was stopped for a short time while the officer was taken to the hospital.

Harris was scheduled to leave Seattle around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.