Bellevue PD motorcycle officer injured while on service detail for VP's Seattle visit
SEATTLE - A Bellevue Police motorcycle officer was seriously injured after he reportedly fell off the Michigan Street on-ramp and landed in the southbound lanes of I-5 while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seattle.
Bellevue PD said the officer fell about 50 to 60 feet off the on-ramp.
He was conscious and alert when officers found him.
He is being treated for his injuries at Harborview Medical Center.
(WSDOT)
Traffic along I-5 was stopped for a short time while the officer was taken to the hospital.
Harris was scheduled to leave Seattle around 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.