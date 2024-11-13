Sons of man murdered along SR 410 near Enumclaw describe him as self-defense expert

The sons of a 52-year-old man found shot to death along State Route 410 near Enumclaw say their dad was the last person they'd expect to be in that situation.

Jack and Luke Hansen flew out from Pennsylvania after they learned their father, Hans Hansen, was murdered on Halloween.

They say besides the grief, they're in shock that something like this could happen, especially to someone as well trained in self-defense as their dad.

"We knew him as a bit of a badass, he was just like, a guy's guy, he was an absolute dude. He was someone who wasn't scared of anything. He taught us both self-defense, he taught us how to use firearms," said Jack Hansen.

The brothers helped put up banners near the crime scene, asking the public for any information that could help find the person who pulled the trigger.

"He always taught us to defend ourselves in any situation, to be alert, not put yourself in situations where you're not able to defend yourself. And then for him to be out on the side of the road, in the middle of nowhere, from what we know completely unarmed, its like the absolute worst case scenario of what he told us our whole lives could happen," Jack said.

The sons also said Hans had recently sold his guns, which caught them by surprise.

"He was an outdoorsman, he was always outside, he would be hiking all the time, he loved being outside and taking me and Jack outside," Luke Hansen said.

Jack and Luke also say their dad always gave back to those in need, from handing out money and clothes, to helping drivers who needed it.

However, the brothers are leaving on Thursday, still without answers as to why their father was killed.

Anyone with information or with dashcam video from October 28-31 on SR 410 is asked to upload it to the Washington State Patrol's website. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

