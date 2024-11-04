WA detectives seek help in Enumclaw murder on Halloween

Washington State Patrol detectives are asking for your help to solve the murder of 52-year-old Hans Erik Hansen.

His body was found on Halloween near his 2006 Honda Pilot off State Route 410 in Enumclaw. The King County Medical Examiner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Someone out there just might hold the missing puzzle piece that we need," said Trooper RIck Johnson.

Detectives are requesting dash camera footage from anyone who traveled on State Route 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater, specifically between Oct. 28-31, 2024.

Hans Erik Hansen and his 2006 Honda Pilot

Anyone with information can reach Detective Ford with the Washington State Patrol by email at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov. You can upload video on this Washington State Patrol webpage.

You can also upload video or photos and submit anonymous tips on his killer through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You will never be asked to give your name.

Crimes Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can also be called into 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at P3Tips.com.

