WSP looking for dash cam footage following Enumclaw, WA homicide

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help after a body was discovered off State Rout 410 on Halloween.

According to a press release, WSP is requesting dash camera footage from anyone who traveled on State Route 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater, specifically between October 28–October 31, 2024.

WSP detectives are investigating a homicide just east of Enumclaw after a man was found dead on October 31.

WSP Enumclaw homicide discovery outside of 2006 Honda Pilot

"He was found outside his vehicle," said Trooper Rick Johnson. "We know that it wasn’t suicide."

According to WSP, the man was found near a 2006 Honda Pilot with Pennsylvania plates. Detectives are also seeking anyone with information on the car.

Trooper Johnson with the Washington State Patrol shared the request publicly, adding a QR code that links to a video submission page, which you can also find here .

"Someone out there just might hold the missing puzzle piece that we need," he told FOX 13.

Anyone with information can also reach Detective Ford with the Washington State Patrol by email at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov .

