Arctic fox rescued in Portland, OR finds new forever home in Wisconsin

The Arctic fox that made headlines after being rescued in Oregon has found a new forever home at Ochsner Park Zoo in Wisconsin.

In mid-October, people began reporting sightings of a mysterious white animal wandering in Portland, Oregon. Eventually, animal rescuers captured the animal and positively identified it as an Arctic fox.

Photo: Bird Alliance of Oregon

When animal rescuers captured the animal, she was friendly and approached people, indicating that she was likely raised in captivity. Arctic foxes are also considered exotic, because they are not native to the Pacific Northwest.

It was determined that the 6.5-pound female was likely a pet, even though it is illegal to own a pet fox in Washington and Oregon. Workers who first brought her into care at The Bird Alliance of Oregon said this Arctic fox’s story is unfortunately common with wild animals.

Because of her upbringing, she would not be able to survive in the wild.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Bird Alliance of Oregon

The community expressed concern about the possibility of the Arctic fox being euthanized. However, the animal shelter assured the public that she would likely be sent to a more suitable home, which was later revealed to be the Oregon Zoo.

Oregon Zoo

The young fox, with snowy white fur, will receive behind-the-scenes care from zoo veterinarians until Nov. 14, when she will be moved to her new home at Ochsner Park Zoo in Wisconsin, joining a male fox named Apollo.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Bellevue officer who fell onto I-5 during VP visit sues state

Sons of man murdered along SR 410 near Enumclaw describe him as self-defense expert

Renton Police say 'prolific car thief' caught in the act was arrested for 42nd time

Lacey parents charged in possible attempted honor killing of daughter

WA State Courts shuts down online systems due to 'unauthorized' network activity

Mortgage rate uncertainty drives real estate shifts across WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.