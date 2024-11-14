Reports: Dave Sims set to leave Seattle Mariners for Yankees radio job

article

Seattle Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims is set to leave the team to replace John Sterling as the new voice of the New York Yankees on WFAN, according to multiple reports.

The move was first reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Sims, 71, has been a part of Mariners broadcasts since 2007, primarily on TV alongside analyst Mike Blowers. While Sims is a Philadelphia native, he had long ties to New York, which included working for WFAN from 1989-93 as a talk show host.

Sterling announced his retirement from the Yankees last April after 35 years in the role. However, the 86-year-old Sterling returned to the booth for the Yankees playoff run to the World Series. Sterling was replaced last season by Rickie Ricardo, who already worked for the team as their Spanish-language broadcaster. Sims and Ricardo were finalists for the job, per the Post.

