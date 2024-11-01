Seattle Mariners decline option on second baseman Jorge Polanco

article

The Seattle Mariners declined their club option on second baseman Jorge Polanco for the 2025 season, allowing Polanco to become a free agent and putting the team back on the market at the position.

Polanco, 31, was set to make $12 million next season if the Mariners had picked up the option. Instead, he'll receive a $750,000 buyout, per Cot's Contracts.

The Mariners acquired Polanco in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in January in exchange for right-handed pitchers Justin Topa and Anthony DeSclafini, outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, minor league right-hander Darren Bowen and cash considerations.

However, hamstring and knee injuries limited Polanco throughout the year as he delivered a disappointing season. Polanco had a .213 batting average with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, a career-high 137 strikeouts and a career-low .651 OPS.

Polanco had surgery after the season to repair the patella tendon in his left knee, per multiple reports.

If Polanco doesn't re-sign with Seattle on a cheaper contract, it will be the eighth different second baseman in eight seasons for the team: Robinson Cano (2018), Dee Strange-Gordon (2019), Shed Long (2020), Dylan Moore/Abraham Toro (2021), Adam Frazier (2022), Kolten Wong (2023) and Polanco.

Luis Urias also cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent. Urias, 27, appeared in 41 games for the Mariners this year, hitting .191 with four homers and a .696 OPS.

