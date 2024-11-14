Keith Swank, former Seattle police captain, wins Pierce County sheriff race

Keith Swank has defeated his opponent Patti Jackson in the race for Pierce County sheriff.

The latest voting results of the November 2024 election has Swank leading Jackson by over 7,000 votes. According to the Pierce County Auditor's website, there are an estimated 5,000 ballots left to count.

Swank worked with the Seattle Police Department for 33 years, and takes pride in being an expert in de-escalation and crisis intervention.

"I worked patrol for 15 years. I’ve been shot at, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been punched, I’ve been kicked, somebody tried to run me over with a car before, I’ve been in pursuits. I’ve been all in all kinds of things, I’ve handled everything," Swank said.

Related article

While he is an outsider to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department , Swank says he’s confident he can lead the agency. He believes his real-world experience will improve many aspects of law enforcement in Washington’s second-largest county.

Swank takes over for Sheriff Ed Troyer, who assumed office in 2021. Troyer had previously endorsed Jackson to be his successor.

