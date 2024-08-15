Some Pierce County Sheriff’s officers and deputies are sporting a new accessory that’s turning heads: black cowboy hats.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced the new look on Wednesday in an Instagram post, where the department asked followers, "Yup, it’s officially part of the uniform. Y’all feeling the new look? Vote and let us know!"

The post featured a video showing deputies proudly wearing their new cowboy hats. One deputy humorously remarked, "I like to be able to add to my pieces of flair," while another tipped his hat and added, "Best thing that ever happened to me."

The department does not require deputies to wear the cowboy hats, but the option has been welcomed by those who enjoy adding a personal touch to their uniform.

So far, the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many applauding the department’s new style choice.

Washington State Patrol troopers also have some unique hats, including blue flat-billed hats and bow ties.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office announced last year that its deputies are also allowed to wear cowboy hats while on duty.

Whether you're a fan of the cowboy hat or not, the addition does allow deputies to express themselves while maintaining a professional appearance on the job.

