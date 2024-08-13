Authorities rescue 68 dogs from WA home during animal cruelty investigation

article

Animal Control officers and sheriff's deputies rescued 68 dogs, many of them 'sick and lethargic,' during an animal cruelty investigation in Pierce County.

Animal Control officers and Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint from someone who bought a King Charles Spaniel puppy from a breeder at a home in Lakebay, Washington. The puppy was not only sick but also tested positive for Parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease if untreated.

Authorities on July 18 entered a double-wide trailer in the Peninsula area, where they found numerous dogs confined to cramped cages, with several litters of puppies and their mothers roaming loose inside the residence.

Authorities revealed that the caged dogs were living in an environment that failed to meet even the minimum size standards, and there was no water.

Officials said many of the puppies appeared sick and lethargic. One puppy had to be rushed to the vet for emergency care but died while on the way. Two more puppies were humanely euthanized after testing positive for Parvovirus and being deemed too ill to recover.

Following the rescue, all dogs were taken to an animal hospital for thorough medical examinations by a licensed veterinarian. Afterward, they were transferred to a boarding facility where they will be held during the criminal investigation.

Authorities said they forwarded charges of animal cruelty to prosecutors for review. Details on the charges and the identity of the individual or individuals involved have not yet been released.

