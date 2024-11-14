How to watch University of Washington Huskies vs. UCLA

The Washington Huskies (5-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) will be playing their final home game of the season at Husky Stadium on Friday night against UCLA (4-5, 3-4).

Friday's game is part of a season-ending stretch in which UW plays all three of its fellow former Pac-12 members over its final four games.

Earlier this month, the Huskies beat USC at home.

The Huskies will be bowl eligible if they clinch a victory over the Bruins.

After tomorrow's game, Washington will have an off week before closing out the regular season in Eugene against the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 30.

What time is the UW-UCLA game?

Kickoff for the UW-UCLA game is scheduled for 6 p.m. P.T.

What TV channel is the UW-UCLA game on?

The Washington-UCLA game will air on FOX, with Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich calling the action.

How can I listen to the UW-UCLA game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Bruins matchup history

UCLA holds a 10-game advantage in its all-time series against Washington, with 42 wins, 32 losses, and two ties.

The Bruins have solidified that lead recently, winning 15 of the last 20 matchups, often with comeback victories.

In 2022, UCLA defeated Washington 40-32 in Pasadena, with standout performances by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, while Michael Penix Jr. passed for 345 yards for the Huskies.

In 2021, Washington's rally fell short, and UCLA secured a 24-17 win in Seattle, breaking a 17-17 tie with a late touchdown.

