USC visits Washington with both struggling as newest Big Ten members

The Washington Huskies host the USC Trojans this weekend for their first face-off of the season, as both teams struggle as new members of the Big Ten Conference.

Both teams are struggling in their first seasons in the Big Ten. Washington, which played in the national championship game last season, has lost three out of the last four games, including a loss last weekend at Indiana. But the Huskies have won 18 straight home games, the second-longest streak in the nation.

Washington needs to win two of its last four games to be bowl eligible, but the remaining schedule includes No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon.

The Trojans likewise need two more wins with a schedule ahead that includes Nebraska and Notre Dame. USC is coming off a win over Rutgers that snapped a three-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP

It may come down to passing. Washington leads the nation in allowing an average of just 123.1 passing yards a game and the Huskies are ranked sixth nationally in total defense. USC’s passing offense is ranked 16th nationally, averaging 291 yards a game overall. Quarterback Miller Moss has thrown for 16 touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: RB Woody Marks has rushed for 755 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Marks, who transferred to USC after four seasons at Mississippi State, had a career game against Rutgers, with three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half. The last Trojan running back with three rushing TDs in a game was Vavae Malepeai in 2021.

Washington: QB Will Rogers will remain the Huskies’ starter, ahead of freshman Demond Williams Jr. Coach Jedd Fisch said Rogers "continues to give us the best chance." He has thrown for 2,022 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a 72.3% completion rate.

FACTS & FIGURES

In the last Pacific Northwest meeting between the two teams, Washington won 28-14 in Seattle. In the last meeting overall, then No. 2 Washington defeated USC 52-42 last year in Los Angeles.

Washington State WR Denzel Boston has nine touchdown catches, tops in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation. His touchdown catches put him at eighth on the Huskies’ single-season list.

Trojan WR Makai had four catches for a career-high 134 yards against Rutgers.

Washington LB Carson Bruener has 55 tackles this season.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in jail for Renton, WA warrants

IKEA parody installation 'STOR' opens in downtown Seattle

Nooksack tribe criticized over eviction of disenrolled WA families

Former Seattle Police Chief Diaz files $10M tort claim against city

Kitsap County detectives seek public's help in murder of mother of 5

Seattle Restaurant Week fall 2024 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.