Husky Stadium ranked among Top 10 college football venues

article

"The greatest setting in college football" ranked 6th in ESPN's 'Top 25 college football stadiums' list. Husky Stadium, home of the University of Washington Huskies Football Team, was ranked among the best in all of CFB, according to ESPN.

Husky Stadium ranked above other renowned stadiums like Alabama's Denny-Bryant Stadium, Ohio State's "The Horseshoe," and rival Oregon's Autzen Stadium.

Husky Stadium's location on the banks of beautiful Lake Washington, with views of the Seattle skyline and surrounding mountain ranges, makes it one of the unique settings in the country. Its capacity of 70,138 and the pregame experience of spending time on the water with expensive yachts and small boats right before a Husky game all helped it rank among the top 10 on the ESPN list.

Fourteen college football writers were asked to submit their top 20 stadiums in order. First-place votes were worth 20 points, 19 for second, 18 for third, all the way down to 1 point for the 20th stadium on their list. There were no criteria; writers were simply asked to rank what they thought were the best stadiums.

The maximum number of points a stadium could have was 280. Husky Stadium finished with 151 points in total. LSU's Tiger Stadium came in first place with 247 points, and the "granddaddy of them all," the Rose Bowl, finished in second place.

The full list of rankings is on ESPN.com.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

13-year-old boy shot, killed in Kent

Worker falls 60 feet after equipment tips over in Marysville, self-rescues

Ingrid Andress' MLB Home Run Derby national anthem performance goes viral

Researchers discover new shark species in Puget Sound

Redmond Police warn of violent fake gold scam targeting vulnerable residents

Troopers capture wallaby in Pierce County