UW and WSU basketball programs agree on 2-year deal for Apple Cup

Washington and Washington State have agreed on a two-year deal to continue the long-standing tradition of the Apple Cup in men’s basketball.

This rivalry, which began in 1910, will mark its 300th matchup on Dec. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The teams will meet again in 2025-2026 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.

With the Huskies now officially in the Big Ten and the Cougs beginning play in the West Coast Conference, questions arose about the fate of this interstate rivalry between Washington's biggest universities. The football programs have managed to sustain the rivalry going until 2028 , with games set to be played at Lumen Field.

The Cougars are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and recently saw their 6'8" wing, Jaylen Wells, drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA. This success led to the departure of head coach Kyle Smith to Stanford, with the team hiring David Riley from Eastern Washington as his replacement.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have failed to make the tournament since 2019 and recently hired Danny Sprinkle from Utah State as their new head coach, hoping he can rejuvenate the program. Sprinkle brings top recruit Great Osobor with him.

Both head coaches previously spent time in the Big Sky Conference and faced each other four times during their tenures there, each winning two games.

While the Huskies lead the all-time series 188-111, the Cougars have dominated recent matchups, winning seven out of the past 10.

