WSU's Jaylen Wells, Gonzaga's Anton Watson selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Washington State guard Jaylen Wells, and Gonzaga forward Anton Watson were both selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics, respectively, on Thursday.

Wells was taken with the 39th overall pick (and ninth pick of the second round) by the Grizzlies, with Watson going with the 54th overall pick.

In his only season with the Cougars, Wells made 20 starts in 34 games played. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists a game for WSU as part of a Cougars team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March. After entering the starting lineup in early January, Wells' production increased while averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point distance.

Wells scored a career-high of 27 points twice last season in victories over Arizona on the road and UCLA at home.

Watson is coming off four full seasons playing with his hometown Bulldogs in Spokane. A 6-foot-8 forward, Watson appeared in 151 career games with 94 starts. As a senior last year, Watson averaged career-highs in points (14.5), rebounds (4.9), assists (2.6), and blocks (0.7). He also averaged over 31 minutes a game for Gonzaga and shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

