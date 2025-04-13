Seattle coffee roaster sees opportunity in global tariff shift

The Brief One Seattle coffee roaster believes a shift in international tariffs could be a "net win" for opening up global markets, despite the industry bracing for rising costs. Other factors like labor, insurance, and rising demand have had a greater impact on coffee prices than tariffs, according to the founder of Fonté Coffee Roasters.



As trade tensions simmer between the U.S. and key global partners, one Seattle coffee roaster believes a shift in international tariffs could help level the playing field—and potentially pour new opportunities into his cup.

What they're saying:

Paul Odom, founder and owner of Fonté Coffee Roasters, has been in the business since 1992. While some in the coffee industry are bracing for rising costs, Odom says he sees a possible "net win" for U.S. roasters if proposed tariff changes open up global markets.

"We look at it as maybe this is a good thing for us," said Odom.

Fonté sources single-origin beans from farms around the world and supplies coffee to hotels, restaurants, and cafés. Hospitality accounts for about 40 percent of its business. Another 15 percent comes from online sales, which Odom says is the company’s fastest-growing segment.

Despite their global sourcing, selling coffee abroad has long been a challenge for Fonté. Odom says international tariffs—often around 30 percent—make exporting to places like Canada, Europe, and Asia "prohibitively expensive."

"So, if we can bring these tariffs down, then a company like Fonté has greater access to markets all over," said Odom.

While other local roasters have voiced concerns that tariffs will drive up consumer prices, Odom isn’t sounding the alarm—at least not yet.

"The tariff is not great. We don’t like it, but it’s not the end of the world for the consumer right now," he said.

Odom says other factors—like labor, insurance, and rising demand—have had a far greater impact on coffee prices than tariffs.

"The price of coffee has been crazy for the past four years, and it has to do more with massive amounts of demand," said Odom.

Even with costs up, Odom doesn’t expect Fonté customers to see much change in price.

"We’re not planning on passing on any tariffs to our clients," he said. "We’re not planning on price increases as a result of any of this."

While other local roasters estimate a 25-cent jump in the price of a latte, Odom predicts just a nickel increase if any.

